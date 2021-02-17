Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romania’s GDP picks up more strongly than expected in Q4

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's seasonally adjusted GDP increased more strongly than expected in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 compared to the previous quarter - namely by 5.3% in seasonally adjusted terms.

In annual terms, the country's GDP was down only 1.7% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2020, a major improvement from the 5.6% yoy decline seen in Q3 and the 12.2% yoy plunge in Q2 during the lockdown. This resulted in an overall economic contraction rate of only 3.9% for 2020, according to the flash estimate issued by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on February 16.

In January this year, the state strategy and forecasting body CNSP estimated Romania would post a 4.4% contraction for 2020. More recently, in February, the European Commission estimated an even steeper - 5% - contraction for Romania's 2020 GDP.

Prime minister Florin Citu saluted the INS's release and stressed that Romania's economic contraction last year was 5pp lower than expected at the beginning of the crisis and 2.5pp lower than the average projections issued by the international financial institutions, rating agencies, and other independent bodies.

Bloomberg also noted that Romania's economy "outshined" the rest of the EU after shunning lockdown.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romania’s GDP picks up more strongly than expected in Q4

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's seasonally adjusted GDP increased more strongly than expected in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020 compared to the previous quarter - namely by 5.3% in seasonally adjusted terms.

In annual terms, the country's GDP was down only 1.7% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2020, a major improvement from the 5.6% yoy decline seen in Q3 and the 12.2% yoy plunge in Q2 during the lockdown. This resulted in an overall economic contraction rate of only 3.9% for 2020, according to the flash estimate issued by the National Statistics Institute (INS) on February 16.

In January this year, the state strategy and forecasting body CNSP estimated Romania would post a 4.4% contraction for 2020. More recently, in February, the European Commission estimated an even steeper - 5% - contraction for Romania's 2020 GDP.

Prime minister Florin Citu saluted the INS's release and stressed that Romania's economic contraction last year was 5pp lower than expected at the beginning of the crisis and 2.5pp lower than the average projections issued by the international financial institutions, rating agencies, and other independent bodies.

Bloomberg also noted that Romania's economy "outshined" the rest of the EU after shunning lockdown.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop