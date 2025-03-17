Transport

Romanian tax agency uncovers RON 2.4 mln tax evasion at Ilfov ride-sharing company

17 March 2025

Romania’s tax agency ANAF announced on Monday, March 17, that it uncovered tax evasion exceeding RON 2.41 million in the ride-sharing sector following an anti-fraud inspection at a company based in Ilfov county.

The firm, which operates transport services through Uber and Bolt, generated revenues of RON 5.23 million between January 2023 and June 2024 without registering for VAT or declaring the required corporate taxes, ANAF said.

The investigation also revealed that the company employed around 120 workers without legal employment contracts, depriving them of health insurance, pension rights, and unemployment benefits. This lack of compliance not only puts workers at risk but also exposes the employer to legal sanctions for failing to register employment contracts and pay the necessary contributions, the tax agency noted.

ANAF inspectors determined that the financial damage included unpaid VAT, corporate taxes, salary-related taxes, and social contributions.

The tax agency said that it would continue to monitor economic activities in sectors prone to financial misconduct and tax evasion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Joa Souza/Dreamstime.com)

