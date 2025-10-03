The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) announced on Friday, October 3, that it has legally taken over the half share of the property in Sibiu owned by former president Klaus Iohannis.

ANAF agents changed the locks of the property located at 29 Nicolae Bălcescu Street after the former owners agreed to it, according to the press release.

“The National Agency for Fiscal Administration confirms the legal takeover of the half share (1/2) of the property located at 29 Nicolae Bălcescu Street, in Sibiu. The takeover comes as a result of a vacant inheritance acquired by the Romanian state, through which it obtained co-ownership rights,” ANAF stated.

Former president Klaus Iohannis owned the property until 2015. ANAF forcibly executed the Sibiu house a few weeks after the former leader was notified to vacate the property and pay one million euros representing rent income between 1999 and 2015. During this period, Iohannis’s house was rented to a bank.

Sources cited by FANATIK reported that on Wednesday, ANAF inspectors requested the former president to hand over the keys to the property on Nicolae Bălcescu Street.

“ANAF has the obligation to manage and valorize the assets that enter the state’s ownership, in strict accordance with legal provisions. In this case, the institution acted transparently and in compliance with procedures, ensuring the exercise of the Romanian state’s rights as owner,” declared Adrian Nica, president of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration.

The house on Nicolae Bălcescu Street, along with another one on 35 Gheorghe Magheru Street in Sibiu, was owned by Eliseu and Maria Ghenea and was nationalized in the 1960s by the communist regime. After the revolution, a presumed heir to the former owners obtained the house and sold it to then-school inspector Klaus Iohannis for only USD 3,200.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)