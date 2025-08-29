Politics

Romanian tax agency ANAF asks former president Iohannis to vacate Sibiu property

29 August 2025

Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration, or ANAF, requested that former president Klaus Iohannis vacate a property located in Sibiu, as well as return rents from 1999-2015. The request is the conclusion of a long legal battle over the property.

This is not the first time that Iohannis and his wife, Carmen, were ordered to return real estate properties. The cases, however, appear to be moving quickly since the former president resigned from his office.

In September 2024, the court ruled that they should return two buildings and the money collected from rents to the state after the one who sold them the building lost the lawsuit and the inheritance rights over it. 

Earlier this month, ANAF ordered Iohannis to return nearly EUR 1 million in rent, penalties, and interest linked to properties in Sibiu that he lost in court. The case involves a house located at 35 Magheru Street in Sibiu.

This time, ANAF is aiming for the property located in N. Bălcescu Street no. 29. Other information in the case, such as the amount of tax obligations, the income, and the value of assets, is protected by fiscal secrecy.

However, the press revealed that the former presidential couple reportedly collected over EUR 320,000 from rent paid by Raiffeisen Bank for the ground floor of the house at Nicolae Bălcescu Street number 29. With this money, Iohannis reportedly bought another three houses, increasing his rental income. In November 2015, the Brașov Court of Appeal ruled that the property had been illegally owned by the Iohannis spouses, according to HotNews.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alex Nicodim)

Politics

