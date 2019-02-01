Romania’s tax agency sells car of late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu

Tax agency ANAF is trying to sell a 1977 off-road car ARO that belonged to late communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu. ANAF confiscated the car from local businessman Ovidiu Tender, who in 2015 was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for fraud and money laundering.

The tax agency failed to sell the ARO 304 car at a first auction organized on January 31, for which it set a starting price of RON 137,500 (some EUR 30,000), without VAT, local Profit.ro reported. The car is to be auctioned again at a later date, for a 25% lower starting price.

ANAF said the grey ARO 304, which covered a total of over 70,000 km, was used by Ceausescu. Local Promotor.ro published a photo gallery of the car here.

