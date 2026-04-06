Bucharest’s key Victoriei underpass to undergo major upgrade after years of degradation

The Victoriei underpass, one of the busiest traffic points in Bucharest, is set to undergo major consolidation and modernization works, the City Hall announced. Authorities said the structure is in critical condition after not being rehabilitated since 2009.

The underpass, built in 1987 and spanning 635 meters, shows advanced structural degradation, including cracks, water infiltration, corroded reinforcements, and major issues affecting tram tracks, drainage, and lighting systems, the City Hall said.

The planned works will include the reconstruction of traffic lanes, tram lines, sidewalks, and platforms, as well as the rehabilitation of retaining walls. Authorities also plan to install electric access platforms for people with disabilities, upgrade electrical systems and public lighting, introduce digital signaling panels, and redevelop the green spaces above the underpass.

“It is one of the most extensive underground infrastructure rehabilitation projects in the city in recent years,” reads the City Hall’s announcement.

The project is expected to take 28 months, including four months for design and 24 months for construction.

For now, only the technical and economic indicators have been approved, with the tender process set to follow.

The Victoriei project is part of a broader infrastructure upgrade plan, which also targets the Lujerului and Bucur Obor underpasses, as well as the Băneasa bridge - structures identified as having seismic risk and requiring urgent rehabilitation.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)