Update: The Football Federation FRF announced that the Technical Commission met on April 3 under the leadership of technical director Mihai Stoichiță to discuss the situation of the national team’s head coach. At the end of the meeting, Gheorghe Hagi, unanimously proposed, and Edward Iordănescu were included on the shortlist, alongside other names. The Commission’s proposals will be submitted to the FRF Executive Committee next week, on April 8.

Initial story: Mircea Lucescu has stepped down as head coach of Romania’s national football team, the Football Federation FRF announced. The end of his contract marks the conclusion of his second term in charge of the national team.

Under his leadership, Romania delivered a strong campaign in the UEFA Nations League, securing a place in the March play-offs for qualification to this summer’s World Cup. During his latest tenure, Lucescu recorded 11 wins, one draw, and six defeats.

His departure also closes a historic chapter, with his first stint in the early 1980s remembered for guiding Romania to its first-ever European Championship appearance in 1984, FRF said.

“Mircea Lucescu accepted this challenge and came to give everything for Romania, showing boundless passion and dedication. Through his tireless effort and the commitment he demonstrated at every moment, he proved what true love for the national team and for football means, earning the respect and gratitude of all of us who love the game,” said Răzvan Burleanu, president of the Romanian Football Federation.

The federation confirmed it has already launched the process to appoint a new head coach. A shortlist of candidates is expected to be drawn up in the coming days, with negotiations to follow once the federation’s leadership grants a formal mandate. The new coach will be officially announced after contract signing.

According to Agerpres, the 80-year-old Mircea Lucescu suffered a heart attack on Friday, April 3, at the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, where he has been hospitalized since the end of last week.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Denis Grosu)