Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu released from judicial supervision in legionary propaganda case

A Romanian court has lifted the judicial control measure imposed on former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, ending more than 14 months of restrictions. The decision, issued by the Bucharest Tribunal late last week, is final and comes as the case in which he is accused of promoting legionary ideology moves forward in court, News.ro reported.

The tribunal admitted Georgescu’s appeal and partially overturned a previous ruling by the District 1 Court, which had decided to maintain the preventive measure. While the court confirmed that the measure had been legally imposed, it ultimately ruled to revoke it.

Cǎlin Georgescu, the far-right populist who surprisingly emerged as the first-round winner of the 2024 annulled presidential elections, was sent to trial in July 2025 under judicial control by prosecutors from the High Court of Cassation and Justice Prosecutor’s Office. He faces charges of publicly promoting individuals convicted of genocide and war crimes, as well as disseminating fascist, legionary, racist, and xenophobic ideas in multiple instances over several years.

According to the indictment, between 2020 and 2025, Georgescu allegedly made repeated public statements, including interviews, speeches, and social media posts, expressing pro-legionary views and praising controversial historical figures such as Ion Antonescu. Investigators also claim that during a 2021 protest in Bucharest, he performed a legionary salute in front of demonstrators opposing pandemic restrictions.

Separately, also last week, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled that the second case involving Cǎlin Georgescu, which is related to alleged actions against the constitutional order, can proceed to trial.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Cosmin Enache)