Romania’s National Road Investment Company, or CNIR, awarded a section of the A8 highway to Spanish constructor FCC Construcción, according to an announcement made on Friday, April 3. The contract is for the design and execution of section 3 of the Târgu Neamț (Moțca)–Iași–Ungheni Highway, a project financed through the EU-backed SAFE Program.

According to the cited source, the value of the offer is RON 3.93 billion (EUR 770.9 million), excluding VAT.

“We have awarded the contract for this section of the Unirii Highway to a contractor from Spain with solid experience in major infrastructure works. The A8 Highway is a project of strategic and European value, and we want the contract to be signed as soon as possible,” said the general director of the National Road Investment Company, Gabriel Budescu, in the press release.

According to CNIR, the duration of the contract is 46 months, of which 10 months are for design and 36 months for execution, reflecting the complexity of the project.

The highway section is 17.7 km long and includes 18 bridges and overpasses, six tunnels, and a tunnel monitoring center, as well as two interchanges.

Romania has EUR 16.68 billion in soft loans allocated by the European Commission through the SAFE program to start its largely defunct defense industry. The fund also backs certain infrastructure projects, like the A8 highway in eastern Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Compania Națională de Investiții Rutiere on Facebook)