Romanian tax agency moves to seize former president Klaus Iohannis’s main residence over EUR 1 mln debt

Romania’s National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) is preparing to seize the main residence of former president Klaus Iohannis to recover a debt of about EUR 1 million, Antena3.ro reported, as quoted by B1tv.ro. The sum stems from rent revenues that were ruled to have been illegally collected from a property acquired unlawfully by the Iohannis family and subsequently confiscated by the state.

According to the report, the former head of state has not repaid the outstanding amount and appears to lack the liquid assets to cover it. ANAF officials reportedly concluded that the confiscated property itself does not sufficiently offset the debt, prompting the agency to pursue recovery through other assets.

“The building taken over by the state is in poor condition and cannot be used to cover the debts owed by Mr Iohannis,” the head of ANAF was quoted as saying.

The structure, unoccupied for years, is said to have suffered extensive damage, including water infiltration and crumbling plaster, according to sources cited by Antena3.

The tax authority is now considering the seizure of Iohannis’s main home in Sibiu, where he continues to reside. The case originates from a long-running legal dispute over the former president’s real estate holdings, during which courts determined that several of the family’s properties had been obtained through invalid ownership claims.

ANAF has not yet disclosed the timetable for enforcement, but confirmed that legal procedures for debt recovery are under review.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)