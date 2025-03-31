Romanian tax authority finds widespread non-compliance among Airbnb operators

Romania’s national tax collection authority (ANAF) has identified over 22,000 individuals who rented out properties on Airbnb and Booking, earning a combined income of RON 260 million (EUR 52.3 million) between 2023 and 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported. According to ANAF, only 20% of these operators have declared their income and paid the necessary taxes.

The tax authority obtained this data from booking platforms, which are required under European regulations to provide such information.

Following the identification process, ANAF has begun issuing notifications to property owners, instructing them to declare their rental income for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years if they have not already done so.

The findings highlight the extent of undeclared short-term rentals in Romania. According to the Ministry of Economy, the total number of registered accommodation units reached approximately 13,500 in 2024, including 4,400 apartments and private rooms available for rent. However, ANAF’s investigation suggests that a significant portion of the market operates outside legal frameworks.

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)