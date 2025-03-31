Macro

Romanian tax authority finds widespread non-compliance among Airbnb operators

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national tax collection authority (ANAF) has identified over 22,000 individuals who rented out properties on Airbnb and Booking, earning a combined income of RON 260 million (EUR 52.3 million) between 2023 and 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported. According to ANAF, only 20% of these operators have declared their income and paid the necessary taxes.

The tax authority obtained this data from booking platforms, which are required under European regulations to provide such information. 

Following the identification process, ANAF has begun issuing notifications to property owners, instructing them to declare their rental income for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years if they have not already done so.

The findings highlight the extent of undeclared short-term rentals in Romania. According to the Ministry of Economy, the total number of registered accommodation units reached approximately 13,500 in 2024, including 4,400 apartments and private rooms available for rent. However, ANAF’s investigation suggests that a significant portion of the market operates outside legal frameworks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Romanian tax authority finds widespread non-compliance among Airbnb operators

31 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national tax collection authority (ANAF) has identified over 22,000 individuals who rented out properties on Airbnb and Booking, earning a combined income of RON 260 million (EUR 52.3 million) between 2023 and 2024, Ziarul Financiar reported. According to ANAF, only 20% of these operators have declared their income and paid the necessary taxes.

The tax authority obtained this data from booking platforms, which are required under European regulations to provide such information. 

Following the identification process, ANAF has begun issuing notifications to property owners, instructing them to declare their rental income for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years if they have not already done so.

The findings highlight the extent of undeclared short-term rentals in Romania. According to the Ministry of Economy, the total number of registered accommodation units reached approximately 13,500 in 2024, including 4,400 apartments and private rooms available for rent. However, ANAF’s investigation suggests that a significant portion of the market operates outside legal frameworks.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2025
People
Romanian among recipients of US Secretary of State’s 2025 International Women of Courage Award
01 April 2025
M&A
MidEuropa sells Romanian healthcare network Regina Maria to Finland's Mehiläinen
31 March 2025
Defense
NATO anti-missile shield made Romania safe, interim president says
31 March 2025
Environment
Bears back in the spotlight after recent attack, encounters in Romanian mountain towns
31 March 2025
Culture
Bookfest 2025: José Luis Peixoto, Gonçalo M. Tavares among authors present at Bucharest book fair
31 March 2025
Energy
S&P: Romania's Constanta port becomes largest diesel importer in Med/Black Sea region
31 March 2025
Macro
Erste sees growing optimism in Romania as 'political uncertainties subside'
31 March 2025
Interviews
First Romanian to reach mystical Lake Tele: Irina Papuc on her once-in-a-lifetime Congo adventure