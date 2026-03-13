Romanian Ana Maria Puiu wins bronze at European U23 Senior Wrestling Championships

Wrestler Ana Maria Puiu brought Romania the first medal on Thursday, March 12, at the European U23 Senior Championships held in Zrenjanin, Serbia, in the 59 kg category.

The Romanian wrestler won decisively in the bronze-medal final, score 13–3, against Viktoriea Boynova from Bulgaria.

Also on Thursday evening, Ana Maria Rotaru (50 kg) narrowly lost the bronze-medal final, score 2–2, against athlete Svenja Jungo from Switzerland, finishing the European U23 Championship in 5th place.

Senior European champion Alina Shauchuk, from Bulgaria, U20 world champion Nadiia Sokolovska from Ukraine, and three former U20 European champions earned gold medals on the same day. Hiunai Hurbanova from Azerbaijan and Aida Kerymova from Ukraine won close finals in the 59kg and 50kg categories, while Hungary’s Gerda Terek dominated the 55kg final, according to United World Wrestling.

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Lupte (FRL) on Facebook)