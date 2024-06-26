Justice

Fugitive Paul Philippe of Romania to be extradited by Malta

26 June 2024

The court of first instance in Malta decided to extradite Paul-Philippe of Romania, sentenced to three years and four months of jail in Romania for buying influence and complicity in the abuse of office, according to justice minister Alina Gorghiu

Malta previously refused the extradition request after France took a similar step. But it kept him in custody for retrial.

Paul of Romania has been on the run for nearly four years from the country, where he was sentenced to 3 years and 4 months in prison in the case regarding the illegal restitution of the Baneasa Royal Farm.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alina Gorghiu)

