AmCham investors see Romania as best destination in region

Although over half of the respondents in AmCham Romania Business Barometer rate the predictability of the investment framework and economic and industrial policy as poor & bad, they concluded that “Romania is the best investment destination in the region,” and 72% of them will continue investing this year.

Fiscal policy and taxation are once again among the top concerns expressed by respondents.

Regarding the obstacles, the transport infrastructure, the bureaucracy, and the healthcare infrastructure are the main ones.

“Overall, AmCham members are sending a positive signal, choosing to invest and grow in Romania, and it is a legitimate expectation on our side that the government also responds to this confidence with stable and transparent fiscal policies,” concluded Cristian Sporiș, AmCham Romania president.

The overall investment climate (as it is now) is rated positive by 46% of respondents, similar to the optimistic post-pandemic level of 2021 and significantly higher than 2019 (36%), although slightly down from 51% in 2023.

(Photo source: Natanael Alfredo/Dreamstime.com)