Electro-IT retailer Altex pours EUR 15 mln in "largest tech store" in Romania

The leading Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, with online and physical operations, announced it invested EUR 15 million in what it claims to be "the largest tech store" in the country.

"The Altex Bucharest-Nord store offers its customers access to state-of-the-art technology at affordable prices and complete solutions for a comfortable lifestyle. Thus, we strengthen our commitment to offer an excellent, engaging, and innovative buying experience," said Raul Filip, purchasing director, quoted by Economica.net.

The total investment included EUR 10 million for the building and EUR 5 million for the inventory, the company's founder and CEO Dan Ostahie announced.

The three-story building has a total surface of 6,000 square meters. It also offers specialist advice, a new baby room concept for parents, a 5 to go cafe, a car park, and facilities for charging electric cars.

(Photo source: Facebook/Altex Romania)