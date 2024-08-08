Business

Romanian electronics retailer Altex contracts EUR 26 mln EBRD loan for new warehouse

08 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electronics retailer Altex, owned by businessman Dan Ostahie, is set to contract a new loan of EUR 26 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance up to 70% of a new 55,000-square-meter warehouse in Bucharest.

The loan is granted for eight years, with a grace period of 1.5 years. In 2020, Altex borrowed EUR 12 million from the EBRD for the expansion of the logistics center in Dragomirești Vale, near Bucharest, a project launched in 2018, according to Profit.ro.

That year, Altex purchased approximately 15 hectares of land in Dragomirești Vale to develop, in two stages, a logistics center with a total area of about 90,000 square meters, an investment estimated at over EUR 37 million. The first stage of the project was 80% financed by EximBank. 

Altex is one of the largest local retailers, with over 135 stores open nationwide. The retailer registered a turnover of RON 7.01 billion in 2023, an increase of 7.4% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the net profit rose by 27.3%, to RON 145.85 million.

Earlier this summer, Dan Ostahie acquired Porsche Bank Romania and transformed it into Credex Bank.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romanian electronics retailer Altex contracts EUR 26 mln EBRD loan for new warehouse

08 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian electronics retailer Altex, owned by businessman Dan Ostahie, is set to contract a new loan of EUR 26 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to finance up to 70% of a new 55,000-square-meter warehouse in Bucharest.

The loan is granted for eight years, with a grace period of 1.5 years. In 2020, Altex borrowed EUR 12 million from the EBRD for the expansion of the logistics center in Dragomirești Vale, near Bucharest, a project launched in 2018, according to Profit.ro.

That year, Altex purchased approximately 15 hectares of land in Dragomirești Vale to develop, in two stages, a logistics center with a total area of about 90,000 square meters, an investment estimated at over EUR 37 million. The first stage of the project was 80% financed by EximBank. 

Altex is one of the largest local retailers, with over 135 stores open nationwide. The retailer registered a turnover of RON 7.01 billion in 2023, an increase of 7.4% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the net profit rose by 27.3%, to RON 145.85 million.

Earlier this summer, Dan Ostahie acquired Porsche Bank Romania and transformed it into Credex Bank.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team