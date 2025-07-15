Romanian aluminium producer ALRO marks 28 years on BVB, capitalization increased 21x since listing

Aluminium producer ALRO, a subsidiary of Vimetco PLC from Cyprus, celebrated 28 years on the Romanian stock exchange (BVB) and 60 years of uninterrupted industrial activity. Its market capitalization has increased nearly 21 times since its listing and now exceeds RON 1 billion.

The company’s history began with the first batch of Romanian aluminium, on June 30, 1965, at the Aluminium Plant in Slatina. Since then, over 12 million tons of cast aluminium and 11 million tons of electrolytic aluminium have been produced in Romania.

On October 16, 1997, two years after the reopening of the stock exchange, ALRO’s shares were listed on the BVB’s Regulated Market, making the company one of the longest continuously listed issuers.

ALRO’s market capitalization has increased nearly 21 times since its listing and now exceeds RON 1 billion (EUR 196 million). Investors carried out over 220,000 transactions with more than 510 million ALRO shares, with a total value exceeding RON 1.4 billion.

Over the years, the company also distributed gross dividends totalling RON 2.65 billion.

"In all these years, ALRO has written history in the aluminium industry both in Romania and abroad, becoming one of the renowned issuers on the capital market and a true example in terms of the stability of a company and the trust cultivated among investors. We congratulate the ALRO team for its longevity and remarkable successes over the past 60 years, and we hope that more and more issuers on the BVB will mark, over time, such significant moments," said Remus Vulpescu, General Manager of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

ALRO is part of the BET-BK and BET Plus indices on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The first was launched in 2012, and since then it has delivered a price return of over 250%. In 2018, ALRO shares were promoted from the Standard Category to the Premium Category of the BVB’s Regulated Market.

Moreover, ALRO is one of 35 Romanian companies included in the MSCI Frontier Markets index, one of the world’s leading index providers.

“Regardless of business environment conditions, legislative challenges, or unforeseen events, ALRO has continued to grow as one of Europe’s largest aluminium producers and one of Romania’s key companies,” said Marian Năstase, chairman of the Board of Directors at ALRO. “We will continue to invest in sustainability, in innovative products, and in technologies that use resources smartly, remaining a trusted partner for clients, communities, and authorities,” he added.

The ALRO Group has an annual turnover of around USD 741 million. It also has around 2,600 employees and indirectly generates over 20,000 jobs in related industries.

In 2024, ALRO and its subsidiaries’ contributions to the state and local budgets amounted to almost RON 215 million (equivalent to over USD 46 million). Total contributions to state and local budgets between 2020 and 2024 reached RON 1.28 billion.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB press release)