Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/22/2021 - 08:08
Business

 

Romanian aluminium smelter Alro cuts production, plans to suspend operations

22 December 2021
Alro Slatina (BVB: ALR), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminium producers in Europe and one of the largest Romanian energy consumers, has started a program of total closure of the activity because of the high energy prices, Constantin Popescu, President of the trade union within Alro Slatina, told Ziarul Financiar.

The plant has reportedly already started the closure process. In the first phase, the production will be cut by 60%.

"We are facing exorbitant prices in the energy market and a lack of energy in the market. We have already started the closure process. We can't find energy. We will close the production lines. We cannot produce at the price of USD 2,300-2,600 per ton of aluminium," Constantin Popescu said.

Marian Năstase, Chairman of the Board of Directors, could not be contacted by ZF to confirm the decision.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

07 May 2021
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
1

