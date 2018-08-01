Austrian group buys new factory in Romania

Austrian plastic packaging manufacturer Alpla will buy Greek company Argo, a producer of packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and personal care industries.

Argo has production sites in Greece and Romania and about 270 employees who mainly produce bottles, cans, dispensers and closures for pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, crop protection and chemicals, as well as for veterinary medicine.

Its customers include well-known international and regional companies. The contracting parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or any of the details involved.

Argo’s business in Romania reached EUR 9.5 million in 2017, with about 50 employees, according to data from the Finance Ministry. The acquisition was signed on 5 July and is subject to legal and regulatory approval from the competition authorities.

In 2017, Alpla also bought a PET preform factory near Brasov and thermoplastic polyester producer Amraz near Bucharest. The Austrian group also opened a plastics factory near Bucharest in 2010.

(Photo: Alpla press photos)

