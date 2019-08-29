RO Govt. finances new alpine rescue center in Paltinis

Romanian tourism minister Bogdan Trif signed on August 28 the financing contract for the project of a new alpine rescue (Salvamont) base in Paltinis, Wall-street.ro reported.

The project has a value of almost RON 3.6 million (EUR 0.8 mln), and the Tourism Ministry will finance 85% of the investment. The new Salvamont centre will serve the ski slopes and the mountain trails in the Paltinis resort.

“Last week I signed a financing contract in Ocna Sibiului [in the same region] for the expansion and modernization of the spa and railway station in the locality, and today we returned to Sibiu for another contract to modernize the tourism infrastructure. The Salvamont center will have everything needed to provide first aid: accommodation rooms for lifeguards, first aid point, garage and rooms specially designed for intervention teams,” said tourism minister Trif.

(Photo: Ministerul Turismului Facebook Page)

