Romanian Govt. to invest in a tourist port on the Danube, ski slopes

The Romanian government will make big investments in several tourist areas in the country, including in several ski slopes and a tourist port on the Danube, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced on August 8.

One of the projects, for which the authorities signed a financing contract worth RON 104 million (EUR 22 million) last week, targets the construction of a ski slope in Borsa, a resort in the Northern Romania region of Maramures. Moreover, next week, the authorities are to pay a first tranche of funding for a summer toboggan run in the resort of Borsec, Dancila said, according to News.ro.

Also next week, the Ministry of Tourism will sign a financing contract worth RON 86 million (some EUR 18 million) for the construction of a tourist port on the Danube, in Calarasi county. The PM also announced plans to build ski slopes with artificial snow and night facilities in the resorts of Voineasa and Campulung Moldovenesc, as well as a strategy aimed at supporting the development of spa tourism.

Data from the National Statistics Institute (INS) revealed that the number of tourists who checked into Romanian hotels in the first half of the year dropped by 4.4% compared to the same period last year, to 5.26 million. The number of foreign tourists reported by local accommodation facilities plunged by 15.9% year-on-year in the period (to 1.27 million), in contrast to the more moderate 0.9% decline in the number of Romanian tourists (to 3.99 million).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)