Romania’s Sinaia inaugurates alpine coaster for year-round mountain fun

The City Hall of Sinaia, a popular mountain town roughly 120 km north of Bucharest, announced that a new attraction, the alpine coaster on Pârtia Nouă, will officially open on December 1. The installation, located in the ski area near the Sinaia Gondola, features what the authorities say is the longest track of its kind in Eastern Europe, stretching for more than two kilometers through the forest.

According to the City Hall, the track has been fully installed and tested, and the technical teams have completed all safety checks.

“It is an accessible and enjoyable attraction for children, parents, and young people, a project we are adding to the city’s offering for those who visit us and for those who live here,” said Vlad Oprea, the mayor of Sinaia.

The new facility features over two kilometers of rail, 65 sled vehicles equipped with lights, brakes and safety belts, as well as an underground garage, transport carts, access gates, a disembarkation platform, fibre-optic connectivity along the entire route, and surveillance cameras.

The alpine coaster has been designed for year-round use, depending on weather conditions.

(Photo source: Facebook/Gondola Sinaia)