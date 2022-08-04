Profit of Alpha Bank Romania surges by 71% YoY in H1

Alpha Bank Romania reported in the first half of the year a pre-tax profit of EUR 18.2 mln, up 71.7% compared to the same period last year.

ts operating profit stood at EUR 17.6 mln, up by 53% YoY.

The bank's loan portfolio exceeded EUR 2.8 bln at the end of June, 7% more compared to June 2021, while the deposits held by its customers stood at approximately EUR 2.7 bln ( +5.1% YoY).

"The bank carried out an intense commercial activity: the flow of new financing in the segment of large companies marked an annual advance of 10% YoY, while new sales of credits granted to SMEs increased by 56% YoY. The mortgage loan segment continued its expansion, loan production registering a 16% YoY advance compared to the same period of the previous year," the bank announced.

Alpha Bank Romania is a member of Alpha Bank Group, one of the largest banking and financial groups in Greece.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru/ Dreamstime)

