Bucharest Exchange-listed tech company Allview launches AI-powered washing machines

Visual Fan, initially known for the low-cost phones assembled in China, later expanding in various tech markets including consumer electronics, EV imports and PV panel installation, announced the launch on the Romanian market of a new brand of washing machines powered by artificial intelligence.

"Our vision is to transform Allview into a brand that offers not only technology, but integrated solutions, adapted to the lifestyle of users. Expanding the range of home appliances is part of a long-term strategy through which we build a diversified portfolio based on innovation, artificial intelligence, and functional design. Through these products, we want to bring more comfort, efficiency, and safety to the daily lives of families," the company said in a statement, as quoted by Economica.net.

In the first half of 2025, Visual Fan doubled its turnover to RON 76 million (EUR 15 million). The net profit increased almost fivefold, to RON 5.8 million, according to the semi-annual financial report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Visual Fan has a capitalisation of over RON 124 million (EUR 25 million) and is controlled by its founder Florentin-Lucian Peticilă (82.2%).

(Photo source: Andrey Znamensky/Dreamstime.com)