Romanian IT solutions integrator Aliant acquires developer SoftPepper

Romanian company Aliant, an IT solutions integrator and provider of hyper-automation and managed print services solutions, has acquired 67% of business software developer SoftPepper, known for its modular BPM platform and ticketing, CRM, and ERP solutions.

The acquisition represents “a strategic step in Aliant’s plan to strengthen its position in the IT market and expand its product portfolio with more comprehensive and customized, innovative solutions,” the company said.

Combining the knowledge and experience of the two companies will lead to developing new solutions, “opening up new business opportunities and facilitating the growth and diversification of the client portfolio.”

Aliant had revenues of more than RON 57 million (approximately EUR 11.4 million) last year. SoftPepper recorded revenues of around RON 2 million (EUR 400,000) in 2023.

“The acquisition of SoftPepper is an important milestone in our evolution. This integration allows us to offer customized and scalable solutions tailored to the needs of each company, regardless of size. We are dedicated to providing our clients with access to cutting-edge technology in a sustainable and affordable way,” Daniel Chiper, CEO at Aliant, said.

“The partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity to combine our expertise in software development with Aliant’s IT integration and automation capabilities,” added Laurențiu Giurescu, founder of SoftPepper.

(Photo: Bogdan Ciubotaru, managing partner Aliant; Daniel Chiper, CEO Aliant; and Laurențiu Giurescu, founder of SoftPepper, photo source: Aliant and SoftPepper)

