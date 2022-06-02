Alexander Pitchka takes over as general manager of JTI Romania

Alexander Pitchka is the general manager of tobacco company JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria starting May 2022.

Pitchka joined JTI in 1997 in Global Supply Chain in Ukraine. He has held various positions in Finance and contributed to JTI business in a series of countries, including Korea and Russia. He moved to Geneva in 2012 to lead the Finance function for the JTI Central Europe region, and in 2013 became Regional Chief Financial Officer for the Eastern Europe region, including some Asian markets. In 2018, he was appointed general manager of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. In 2020, he took over the general manager role of JTI Kazakhstan, Central Asia & Mongolia.

“JTI will soon celebrate its third decade in Romania, and I am proud to take over the leadership of our business here, with such a robust record of achievements constituting the fundaments of future success. We now have more than 30 percent share of the market and continue to grow organically,” Pitchka said.

The management team from Romania coordinates JTI’s business in Moldova and Bulgaria.

JTI established a local presence in 1993. It has so far invested in Romania over EUR 250 million. The JTI factory located in Bucharest exports products to over 50 countries around the world.

Tobacco and vaping company JTI has operations in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it employs more than 40,000 people. It is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies.

