Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 14:38
People

Alexander Pitchka takes over as general manager of JTI Romania

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexander Pitchka is the general manager of tobacco company JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria starting May 2022.

Pitchka joined JTI in 1997 in Global Supply Chain in Ukraine. He has held various positions in Finance and contributed to JTI business in a series of countries, including Korea and Russia. He moved to Geneva in 2012 to lead the Finance function for the JTI Central Europe region, and in 2013 became Regional Chief Financial Officer for the Eastern Europe region, including some Asian markets. In 2018, he was appointed general manager of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. In 2020, he took over the general manager role of JTI Kazakhstan, Central Asia & Mongolia.

“JTI will soon celebrate its third decade in Romania, and I am proud to take over the leadership of our business here, with such a robust record of achievements constituting the fundaments of future success. We now have more than 30 percent share of the market and continue to grow organically,” Pitchka said.

The management team from Romania coordinates JTI’s business in Moldova and Bulgaria.

JTI established a local presence in 1993. It has so far invested in Romania over EUR 250 million. The JTI factory located in Bucharest exports products to over 50 countries around the world.

Tobacco and vaping company JTI has operations in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it employs more than 40,000 people. It is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:25
01 April 2021
Business
JTI invests another EUR 60 mln in its Romanian tobacco processing plant
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 14:38
People

Alexander Pitchka takes over as general manager of JTI Romania

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexander Pitchka is the general manager of tobacco company JTI Romania, Moldova, and Bulgaria starting May 2022.

Pitchka joined JTI in 1997 in Global Supply Chain in Ukraine. He has held various positions in Finance and contributed to JTI business in a series of countries, including Korea and Russia. He moved to Geneva in 2012 to lead the Finance function for the JTI Central Europe region, and in 2013 became Regional Chief Financial Officer for the Eastern Europe region, including some Asian markets. In 2018, he was appointed general manager of Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. In 2020, he took over the general manager role of JTI Kazakhstan, Central Asia & Mongolia.

“JTI will soon celebrate its third decade in Romania, and I am proud to take over the leadership of our business here, with such a robust record of achievements constituting the fundaments of future success. We now have more than 30 percent share of the market and continue to grow organically,” Pitchka said.

The management team from Romania coordinates JTI’s business in Moldova and Bulgaria.

JTI established a local presence in 1993. It has so far invested in Romania over EUR 250 million. The JTI factory located in Bucharest exports products to over 50 countries around the world.

Tobacco and vaping company JTI has operations in more than 130 countries. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, it employs more than 40,000 people. It is a member of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies.

(Photo: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:25
01 April 2021
Business
JTI invests another EUR 60 mln in its Romanian tobacco processing plant
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”