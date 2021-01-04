Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

JTI invests another EUR 60 mln in its Romanian tobacco processing plant

01 April 2021
Cigarette producer Japan Tobacco International (JTI) announced that it would invest EUR 60 million to modernize its factory in Romania.

"JTI will invest EUR 60 million to modernize the factory in Romania. As a result of the investment carried out over the next three years, the production will increase, and the factory on the Pipera platform will have a very important role in supplying the European Union markets with JTI products," the company stated.

In 2012, the group's subsidiary that operates the plant, JTI Manufacturing, invested EUR 25 mln in the factory, which generated over 125 new jobs.

The factory currently employs about 500 people out of over 1,200 JTI employees in Romania.

About 70% of the production generated by JTI's Romanian factory is exported to nearly 50 countries.

"The Romanian factory will be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment in terms of technology and production standards," said Jamie Dunlop, Factory Lead JTI Romania.

JTI started its activity in Romania in 1993 (as RJ Reynolds) and was one of the first multinational companies to invest locally. The group has invested EUR 250 million in Romania so far.

Romania is the third-largest European cigarette manufacturer after Germany and Poland. According to the National Institute of Statistics, in 2020, the country's exports of tobacco products totaled EUR over 1.3 bln.

(Photo: Rasica | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Normal
