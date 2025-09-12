Romania’s Alba Iulia to host 10,000 people at 2.7-km community table in Guinness World Record attempt

The Romanian city of Alba Iulia will attempt to set a Guinness World Record on Saturday, September 13, with Masa Care Unește/The Table That Unites, a massive community gathering where more than 10,000 people will sit at a 2.7-kilometer-long table built entirely from recycled materials around the historic Alba Carolina Citadel.

The event, organized by Bloom The World alongside local partners, aims to showcase unity, sustainability, and Romanian traditions, according to representatives.

More than 1,000 organizers and volunteers have been mobilized to assemble the giant table, which uses 1,500 pallets, 2,700 wooden panels, and 5.4 kilometers of benches and chairs. The table will be decorated with 10,000 flowers and set with 10,000 specially crafted recycled ceramic plates produced by local manufacturer Apulum.

Guests will be served free meals prepared from five tons of food and 5,000 liters of water, donated by more than 40 companies supporting the initiative.

Organizers hope the combination of community effort and scale will secure recognition from Guinness World Records.

“Beyond entering the record books, what we want to show is that Romania can be an example of solidarity, creativity, and community spirit,” said Mădălin Nițis, General Manager of Magic Maker Communication, one of the co-organizers.

The program also includes cultural performances, with traditional folk ensembles, the Tulnicăresele Moțate women’s horn band, and historical reenactments of Dacians and Romans. Children’s areas with reading clubs and creative workshops will run alongside, while the evening will close with a live concert by popular band The Motans.

Alexa Vîlcan, General Director of Bloom The World, said the choice of Alba Iulia carried symbolic weight. “This is my hometown, and I wanted to bring The Table That Unites here as a celebration of past, present, and future. Bringing together 10,000 people and a team of over 1,000 supporters to create something beautiful sends a clear message: unity produces joy, and we must continue this journey,” she said.

Masa Care Unește follows previous editions held in spectacular locations in Romania, including on Mount Mic in the Retezat Mountains and inside Meziad Cave. Each event blends local cuisine, folklore, and sustainability with the goal of creating memorable community celebrations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Masa Care Unește)