Romanian musicians set new world record for fastest time to play a concert on each continent

Romanian musicians Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga have received official recognition from Guinness World Records for completing the fastest concert tour across all seven continents, including Antarctica. Their remarkable achievement, accomplished in under 100 days, also marks the first professional classical music concert ever performed on the Antarctic continent.

The only other professional musicians globally to have performed public concerts on all continents, albeit over a longer period, are the members of Metallica, who initially set this record in 2013.

The Romanian duo's record-breaking tour, titled "The Road to Freedom," celebrated 35 years since Romania's 1989 Revolution and the concept of liberty. They performed exclusively Romanian classical music, making it one of the most significant global promotions of Romanian culture.

Diana Jipa and Ștefan Doniga completed the tour in 98 days and 22 hours. The final concert took place on December 14, 2024, at Chile's "Julio Escudero" Scientific Station in Antarctica. Their journey also included stops in Brussels, Pretoria, Cebu, Auckland, New York, and Lima.

"This project was born out of gratitude and love," the artists said. "Gratitude for those who brought us freedom 35 years ago and love for Romanian music. […] We are proud of everything we have achieved, of the recognition from Guinness World Records, and of bringing Romanian music to the forefront of the world."

The two musicians recently concluded another project in Romania, where they performed George Enescu's works in schools and shared their experiences.

(Photo source: PR)