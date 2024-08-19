Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant

Bucharest authorities have obtained a grant of USD 50,000 to acquire four high-performance sensors to monitor the air quality in the capital city, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. They will add up to the 44-sensor network placed last year at several hospitals and educational facilities.

The funding is provided by extending the collaboration protocol concluded within the Partnership for Healthy Cities (PHC).

"The new sensors will be integrated into the system consisting of the 44 sensors installed last year near some hospitals and educational facilities. They will allow an extended monitoring of the indicators analyzing the air quality and the ambient noise level," mayor Dan said.

The recorded information will be added to that provided by the already installed sensors, which can be found in real-time on the institution's web page, in the InfoAer section dedicated to air quality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)