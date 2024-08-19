Environment

Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant

19 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest authorities have obtained a grant of USD 50,000 to acquire four high-performance sensors to monitor the air quality in the capital city, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. They will add up to the 44-sensor network placed last year at several hospitals and educational facilities.

The funding is provided by extending the collaboration protocol concluded within the Partnership for Healthy Cities (PHC).

"The new sensors will be integrated into the system consisting of the 44 sensors installed last year near some hospitals and educational facilities. They will allow an extended monitoring of the indicators analyzing the air quality and the ambient noise level," mayor Dan said.

The recorded information will be added to that provided by the already installed sensors, which can be found in real-time on the institution's web page, in the InfoAer section dedicated to air quality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
Environment

Four high-performance air quality sensors to be installed in Bucharest with USD 50,000 grant

19 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest authorities have obtained a grant of USD 50,000 to acquire four high-performance sensors to monitor the air quality in the capital city, mayor Nicuşor Dan announced. They will add up to the 44-sensor network placed last year at several hospitals and educational facilities.

The funding is provided by extending the collaboration protocol concluded within the Partnership for Healthy Cities (PHC).

"The new sensors will be integrated into the system consisting of the 44 sensors installed last year near some hospitals and educational facilities. They will allow an extended monitoring of the indicators analyzing the air quality and the ambient noise level," mayor Dan said.

The recorded information will be added to that provided by the already installed sensors, which can be found in real-time on the institution's web page, in the InfoAer section dedicated to air quality.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 August 2024
Culture
Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica has ‘few minutes of glory’ in Times Square
19 August 2024
Sports
Gheorghe Hagi seeks to sell 90% of his football club Farul Constanța
19 August 2024
Transport
Romania's Iasi airport to become energy-independent after developing 5MW PV park
19 August 2024
Transport
Romania's Tarom sells London Heathrow slots to Qatar Airways
16 August 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review: Open-Airs for the Summer, Part 2
16 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s disappointing Q2 GDP flash estimate takes Government and central bank by surprise
14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast