Air France & KLM announce promo tariffs for Bucharest flights to destinations in Europe, US, Canada and Asia

Air France and KLM, two of the major European airlines, announced a series of promotional prices for flights from Bucharest. Destinations are in Europe, the US, Canada, and Asia.

All in all, the airlines are offering special prices for flights to over 50 destinations.

The promotional period is between September 24 and December 12, 2024, and January 10 and March 31, 2025.

Among the flights from Bucharest to the US, Air France offers promotional prices for destinations such as New York (EUR 499), Boston (EUR 483), Washington (EUR 505), Phoenix (EUR 680), Chicago (EUR 535), and Los Angeles (EUR 699), but also Pointe a Pitre in Guadalupe (EUR 899). All prices are for round-trip flights, with all taxes included.

Special prices are also offered by KLM in the above mentioned period. Travelers can choose the Dutch airline to fly from Bucharest to cities such as Lisbon (EUR 155), Amsterdam (EUR 177), New York (EUR 490), Rio de Janeiro (EUR 736), Chicago (EUR 540), Washington (EUR 505), Houston (EUR 657), Boston (EUR 488), and Austin (EUR 660).

The fares include round-trip flights and all airport taxes.

(Photo source: Meunierd & Wellsie82 | Dreamstime.com)