Romanian dairy producer Agroserv Mariuta places EUR 3 mln bond at Bucharest Exchange

Agroserv Măriuța SA (BVB: MILK), a Romanian company in the agricultural sector and owner of the Lăptăria cu Caimac brand, announced the successful closing of the private placement for a new issue of guaranteed corporate bonds, through which it attracted the entire targeted amount of EUR 3 million.

“This transaction allows us to refinance the 2020 bond issue on favorable terms, respecting the repayment schedule, and to remain focused on the growth of the dairy segment,” said Cornel Dănilă, CEO of Agroserv Măriuța.

The new bonds, denominated in euros and issued under the symbol MILK28E, have a nominal value of EUR 100 per bond, a fixed annual interest rate of 9.5% and a maturity of three years, until 2028. Interest will be paid quarterly.

The bond issue was conducted between October 28 and 30, 2025, through a private placement addressed to qualified investors and up to 149 retail investors, and was fully subscribed.

The offer was brokered by BT Capital Partners SA, part of the Banca Transilvania Financial Group, and Filip & Company assisted as legal advisor in the transaction.

The MILK28E issue is among the few covered bond placements on the Romanian capital market, being supported by a mix of real estate and movable collateral, which includes mortgages on over 70 hectares of agricultural land and receivables from a contract with a major partner in the retail sector.

(Photo source: the company)