M&A

Czech Republic's Agrofert gets permit to take over 7,000-ha farm in Romania

11 August 2025

The Czech agri-food group Agrofert, controlled by former prime minister Andrej Babis, took over, through the East Grain company in Cluj, the MarAgro farm in Timiș, the transaction being approved by the Competition Council. MarAgro SRL cultivates a total area of 7,000 hectares, mainly cereals, Profit.ro reported.

The MarAgro Group is active in the agricultural sector, and its main activities include: agricultural production (wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, ryegrass, soybean, clover and alfalfa), the production of rapeseed, soybean and sunflower meal and oil, as well as the production, selection and distribution of seeds for crops.  

East Grain is a member of the East Grain group, active in the agricultural sector, particularly in Romania, Hungary, and Serbia. On the Romanian market, the group is active in the distribution of agricultural inputs for farmers, the acquisition and marketing of cereals and oilseeds, and the provision of logistics services. 

Last year, Agrofert took over a 65% stake in the Cluj-Napoca-based company East Grain, in what was presented as "the most important foreign investment in Romanian agribusiness in the last year."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

