Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/02/2021 - 08:03
Capital markets

RO agribusiness group raises EUR 40 mln with bond issue

02 February 2021
Agricover Holding, one of the biggest agribusiness groups in Romania, has raised EUR 40 million through a private bond placement.

The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the near future.

The bond buyers are mainly institutional investors and rich individuals through private banking portfolios and the demand was higher than the offer.

Small investors couldn’t participate in this placement as the value of one bond was set at EUR 50,000. The yearly coupon is 3.5%.

The group will use the money drawn with the bond issue to finance the lending operations of its subsidiary Agricover Credit IFN, which finances local farmers.

BCR and BRD-SocGen managed the bond placement, Schoenherr si Asociatii provided legal assistance, while EY and KPMG were the auditors.

Founded 20 years ago, Agricover Holding currently operates in Agri-Business (through Agricover SA), Agri-Finance (Agricover Credit IFN), Agri-Food (Abatorul Peris), and Agri-Technology. Jabar Kanani owns 87.27% of the group’s shares while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.72% minority stake following a capital increase in November 2017.

(Photo: Andres Oliveira/ Dreamstime)

