Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/31/2021 - 08:25
Business

Agricover Holding ups net profit by more than a third

31 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agricover Holding, one of the biggest agribusiness groups in Romania, reposted a net profit of RON 36.6 mln (EUR 7.47 mln) in the first half of this year, up by 35% compared with the same period of 2020.

The profit from continuing operations was even higher at RON 42 mln.

The group decided to spin off its subsidiary Abatorul Peris, which specializes in pig slaughtering and pork processing, due to higher operating risks and lack of synergies with the other divisions.

The group’s other divisions are Agricover SA, specialized in the distribution of agricultural technologies and inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, and diesel), Agricover Credit IFN, which provides loans to farmers, and Agricover Technology, which aims to develop digital technologies for the agriculture sector.

The group has a highly integrated business model, with a significant part of the sales of Agricover SA financed through loans granted by Agricover Credit IFN.

The group’s trade revenue amounted to almost RON 700 mln in the first six months of this year, up by 27% compared with the same period of 2020.

In February, the group issued bonds worth EUR 40 mln with a five-year maturity.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 08/31/2021 - 08:25
Business

Agricover Holding ups net profit by more than a third

31 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Agricover Holding, one of the biggest agribusiness groups in Romania, reposted a net profit of RON 36.6 mln (EUR 7.47 mln) in the first half of this year, up by 35% compared with the same period of 2020.

The profit from continuing operations was even higher at RON 42 mln.

The group decided to spin off its subsidiary Abatorul Peris, which specializes in pig slaughtering and pork processing, due to higher operating risks and lack of synergies with the other divisions.

The group’s other divisions are Agricover SA, specialized in the distribution of agricultural technologies and inputs (seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, and diesel), Agricover Credit IFN, which provides loans to farmers, and Agricover Technology, which aims to develop digital technologies for the agriculture sector.

The group has a highly integrated business model, with a significant part of the sales of Agricover SA financed through loans granted by Agricover Credit IFN.

The group’s trade revenue amounted to almost RON 700 mln in the first six months of this year, up by 27% compared with the same period of 2020.

In February, the group issued bonds worth EUR 40 mln with a five-year maturity.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks