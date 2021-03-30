Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/30/2021 - 08:22
Capital markets

Bonds issued by RO agribusiness group Agricover start trading on BVB

30 March 2021
The first bond issue of Agricover Holding, a leading player in the Romanian agribusiness sector, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on March 29.

The company carried out a private placement at the end of January and attracted EUR 40 mln from investors.

The bonds are denominated in euro and have a face value of EUR 50,000. The bonds are not guaranteed, have a 5-yrs maturity and a 3.5% yearly coupon.

The group will use the funds raised through the bond issue to finance its subsidiary Agricover Credit IFN and support its growth strategy, which envisages maintaining an accelerated increase in farmer lending, comparable to that recorded before 2020.

The majority shareholder of Agricover Holding is Jabbar Kanani, who holds an 87.3% stake. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) owns 12.7% of the group's shares.

The group serves a portfolio of over 6,500 farmers' customers, who exploit over 2.5 million hectares of arable land nationwide.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

