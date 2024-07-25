Austrian Agrana closes sugar refining line at one of its Romanian factories

Austrian company Agrana, the largest sugar producer in Romania, has announced an indefinite suspension of the sugar refining line at its Buzău factory due to supply chain disruptions causing significant economic impact.

Despite this halt, other operations at the Buzău and Roman factories, including packaging, storage, and logistics, continue as usual.

The decision to stop refining affects some of the factory's employees, with Agrana ensuring compliance with all legal requirements in its dealings with the union.

Last week, the union was officially notified about the indefinite suspension and the initiation of preservation measures for the dedicated refining line to prevent equipment degradation and allow for future reuse if necessary.

"Agrana prioritizes its employees and adheres to all legal provisions in its relationship with the union. Discussions with union leaders are scheduled this week to explore the best options for employees affected by the refining suspension, including new job opportunities within the company. We will fully respect the collective labor agreement, negotiated and accepted by both parties in February, effective from March 2024," the company stated, as quoted by Profit.ro.

In 2023, Agrana Romania recorded losses of RON 9.3 mln (close to EUR 2 mln) despite a record turnover of RON 1.23 bln (EUR 247 mln), 46% higher than in 2022, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

The company had a total of 266 employees in Romania.

(Photo source: Erik Tatevosian/Dreamstime.com)