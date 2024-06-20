Agora Robotics launches first autonomous industrial robot produced in Romania

Deep tech company Agora Robotics recently announced the launch of Sweep - the first autonomous industrial robot developed and produced in Romania. Sweep is intended to clean hard floors in warehouses, factories, hotels, commercial spaces, railway stations, airports, hospitals, and more, the company said.

The 115 kg industrial robot can clean large areas of roughly 8,700 square meters within 24 hours, in five-hour work and two-hour charge cycles. It is equipped with a complex system of sensors, cameras, and communication technology, certified for the automotive industry, so that it can avoid people and obstacles.

“It has the ability to change the wastewater, clean the tank, and power itself. Human intervention is only required when programming it and changing consumables – detergent, brushes, wiper blades,” the company said.

Paul Popescu, CEO of Agora Robotics, commented: “Sweep integrates know-how, artificial intelligence, and state-of-the-art technology that also resulted from external collaborations, including through the Nvidia Inception program, in which the company is enrolled, and cooperation with Merphi, a Swedish robot design company. Sweep marks a landmark moment for the field of research in Romania, being the first robot with autonomous navigation developed and produced locally by top Romanian specialists in the field.”

According to Ioana Calen, Chief Operating Officer at Agora Robotics, the global market for non-residential floor cleaning robots is estimated at around EUR 836 million in 2023 and will reach EUR 3.5 billion in 2030.

“We created Sweep in the context of a growing market and a large labor shortage in the cleaning sector,” Calen said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)