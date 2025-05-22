AGISTA Receives ASF Authorization as an Alternative Investment Fund

News from Companies

AGISTA, the Romanian growth equity alternative investment fund backed exclusively by private capital, has received authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

This milestone enables AGISTA to expand access to capital for high-potential Romanian companies and to actively contribute to the development of the local private equity ecosystem..

The decision confirms AGISTA’s ability to meet the most stringent regulatory requirements, representing a significant test of operational maturity and compliance.

AGISTA, the Romanian growth equity alternative investment fund, has received official authorization from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), marking a new chapter in its mission to accelerate the growth of Romanian entrepreneurial companies both locally and internationally.

The ASF authorization strengthens AGISTA’s position as a regulated, audited fund that is fully aligned with capital market standards in Romania and across Europe, opening new opportunities in the evolution of the local private equity landscape.

AGISTA’s team is composed entirely of Romanian professionals with strong expertise in investments and strategic management. The fund is led by Anca Manițiu (Executive Board Member), Andrei Cionca (Board Member), and Dragoș Dărăbuț (Board Member).

"Securing ASF authorization confirms our firm commitment to transparency, governance, and professionalism. This milestone allows us to broaden access to capital for growing Romanian companies and to play an active role in developing the local private equity market. We believe in our long-term mission and remain dedicated to building a regulated, audited fund grounded in international best practices. We are proud to be paving the way for a sustainable investment model in Romania," said Anca Manițiu, Board Member at AGISTA.

"With ASF’s authorization, AGISTA now operates within a clear and robust legal framework—essential for attracting capital and managing investments in full compliance with current regulations. The status of an authorized alternative investment fund provides enhanced legal legitimacy and aligns our operations with European standards. This step is key to strengthening the fund’s legal governance, ensuring transparency and predictability in all investment processes," added Alexandra Zipiș, Senior Legal Advisor at AGISTA, who oversaw the entire authorization process.

AGISTA operates as a strategic minority investor, offering investment tickets ranging from €2 million to €5 million, along with business development expertise and strategic support. The fund remains focused on its clear mission to support Romanian SMEs with a strong societal relevance, in sectors such as IT&C, healthcare, cybersecurity, and other niche industries.

Notable recent investments include AGISTA’s increased equity stake in cybersecurity company Fort, and its entry into the shareholder structure of Centrokinetic in autumn 2023. At that time, AGISTA acquired over 30% of the medical network with the clear goal of supporting its development and expansion by at least 10 new clinics over the next four years. Within just six months, the Centrokinetic network expanded by 5 new clinics, now operating 4 in Bucharest, 2 in Brașov, one in Cluj-Napoca, and one in Timișoara.

Since its launch, AGISTA has invested in Eplus Smart Energy, Dendrio Solutions, Fort, Top Tech, Bittnet Group, and Centrokinetic.

