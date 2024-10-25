The custom solution developed for GreenPoint by Aggranda, a leading AI and Automation solutions provider with Romanian origins, has been globally recognized with the AI25 award, a distinction that honors the most revolutionary implementations in the field of automation. The award was presented at UiPath FORWARD, the world's largest automation event, held recently in Las Vegas.

Aggranda is a software company with Romanian origins headquartered in Miami, Florida.

The UiPath AI25 award recognizes the 25 most innovative UiPath customers using a combination of AI and automation as strategic change enablers to accelerate transformative outcomes.

GreenPoint’s recognition, powered by Aggranda’s implementation expertise using UiPath technology, stood out for its transformative impact and innovative approach in the field of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

“Using UiPath’s cutting-edge technology and our expertise in AI and automation, we have created a custom solution that perfectly meets GreenPoint’s specific needs. This success demonstrates our ability to fundamentally transform the way our clients operate,” said Cristian Ignat, CEO at Aggranda.

Automated processing of over 100,000 documents annually, including invoices and handwritten notifications, reduced manual labor by over 10,000 hours annually for a team of five, significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of document management are among the benefits of Aggranda’s solution for GreenPoint.

“The solution developed with Aggranda has been transformative for our operations. It has not only streamlined our document processing but has also significantly improved our compliance and reporting capabilities. By automating repetitive tasks, we've freed our team to focus on more strategic initiatives,” said Vlad Trușcă, Director of Operations at GreenPoint.

(Photo source: the company)