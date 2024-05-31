AfterLand: Romanian and international artists in Bucharest exhibition at crossroads of disciplines

AfterLand, an exhibition opening on June 4 at Rezidenta9 in Bucharest, brings together works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature.

Each of them has a particular affinity with water, approaching it from different angles as varied as the symbolic values of the element itself, according to a presentation of the exhibition, described as a unique effort of revelation and context creation at the crossroads of disciplines and mindsets.

Clara Boj and Diego Diaz (Spain) build on their experience as participants in the Mar Menor, an interdisciplinary research focused on the Spanish lagoon, an area of unique biodiversity in a state of significant deterioration.

Mark IJzerman(Netherlands), one of the Starts4water grant winners in 2022, focuses on the concept of the ‘Anthropocene,’ the geological era of human impact on ecology.

Sébastien Robert (France/Netherlands) travels around the world recording endangered sounds, or close to extinction, whether due to globalization, climate change, or any other human impact.

Floriama Cândea (Romania) explores in her work the possibilities of a sustainable future, meditating on the relationships between species, between natural and artificial, between human and technological.

Robertina Sebjanic(Slovenia) is one of Europe’s leading actors in cultural water ecology projects. Last but not least, Ioana Vreme Moser (Romania/Germany) works at the confluence of socio-economic commentary, electronics and science, including research on fluid computers.

The AfterLand project also involves a small research and documentation trip to different localities in the Danube Delta, where the team will visit the laboratories of the National Research and Development Institute in the Danube Delta.

The exhibition is open until June 26.

(Photo: CO_SONIC 38,144 km²_Robertina Šebjanič, from the organizers)

