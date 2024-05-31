Culture

AfterLand: Romanian and international artists in Bucharest exhibition at crossroads of disciplines

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AfterLand, an exhibition opening on June 4 at Rezidenta9 in Bucharest, brings together works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature.

Each of them has a particular affinity with water, approaching it from different angles as varied as the symbolic values of the element itself, according to a presentation of the exhibition, described as a unique effort of revelation and context creation at the crossroads of disciplines and mindsets.

Clara Boj and Diego Diaz (Spain) build on their experience as participants in the Mar Menor, an interdisciplinary research focused on the Spanish lagoon, an area of unique biodiversity in a state of significant deterioration.

Mark IJzerman(Netherlands), one of the Starts4water grant winners in 2022, focuses on the concept of the ‘Anthropocene,’ the geological era of human impact on ecology.

Sébastien Robert (France/Netherlands) travels around the world recording endangered sounds, or close to extinction, whether due to globalization, climate change, or any other human impact.

Floriama Cândea (Romania) explores in her work the possibilities of a sustainable future, meditating on the relationships between species, between natural and artificial, between human and technological.

Robertina Sebjanic(Slovenia) is one of Europe’s leading actors in cultural water ecology projects. Last but not least, Ioana Vreme Moser (Romania/Germany) works at the confluence of socio-economic commentary, electronics and science, including research on fluid computers.

The AfterLand project also involves a small research and documentation trip to different localities in the Danube Delta, where the team will visit the laboratories of the National Research and Development Institute in the Danube Delta.

The exhibition is open until June 26.

(Photo: CO_SONIC 38,144 km²_Robertina Šebjanič, from the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

AfterLand: Romanian and international artists in Bucharest exhibition at crossroads of disciplines

31 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

AfterLand, an exhibition opening on June 4 at Rezidenta9 in Bucharest, brings together works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature.

Each of them has a particular affinity with water, approaching it from different angles as varied as the symbolic values of the element itself, according to a presentation of the exhibition, described as a unique effort of revelation and context creation at the crossroads of disciplines and mindsets.

Clara Boj and Diego Diaz (Spain) build on their experience as participants in the Mar Menor, an interdisciplinary research focused on the Spanish lagoon, an area of unique biodiversity in a state of significant deterioration.

Mark IJzerman(Netherlands), one of the Starts4water grant winners in 2022, focuses on the concept of the ‘Anthropocene,’ the geological era of human impact on ecology.

Sébastien Robert (France/Netherlands) travels around the world recording endangered sounds, or close to extinction, whether due to globalization, climate change, or any other human impact.

Floriama Cândea (Romania) explores in her work the possibilities of a sustainable future, meditating on the relationships between species, between natural and artificial, between human and technological.

Robertina Sebjanic(Slovenia) is one of Europe’s leading actors in cultural water ecology projects. Last but not least, Ioana Vreme Moser (Romania/Germany) works at the confluence of socio-economic commentary, electronics and science, including research on fluid computers.

The AfterLand project also involves a small research and documentation trip to different localities in the Danube Delta, where the team will visit the laboratories of the National Research and Development Institute in the Danube Delta.

The exhibition is open until June 26.

(Photo: CO_SONIC 38,144 km²_Robertina Šebjanič, from the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 May 2024
Culture
Romanian actor Ioachim Ciobanu starring in Netflix series “Eric” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch
31 May 2024
M&A
Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo enters top 10 of banks in Romania after First Bank acquisition
31 May 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom becomes largest electric mobility player in Romania after Renovatio Asset Management acquisition
31 May 2024
Tech
Europol conducts largest operation against bot systems in several EU countries, including Romania
31 May 2024
Tech
Survey: 54% of jobs in Romania likely to be augmented by generative AI, 4% fully or partially displaced
31 May 2024
Healthcare
Air pollution measured by health costs per capita in Bucharest, highest in Europe
31 May 2024
Politics
Poll says NATO deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana would dominate presidential elections in Romania
31 May 2024
Culture
European Heritage Awards: Two church restoration projects in Romania among 2024 winners