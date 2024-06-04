Romanian Adrian Valentin Pascu takes over as GM of Danone Central and Eastern Europe

Adrian Valentin Pascu has been appointed general manager of the food and beverage company Danone Central and Eastern Europe. His mandate started on June 1.

Pascu will keep his position as GM of Danone Ukraine.

In his new role, he will coordinate the company’s activity in Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Ukraine, Moldova, Albania and the Adriatic countries and three business categories, namely fresh dairy, plant-based products, and infant and medical nutrition.

Pascu started his career with Danone Romania in 2004, working as regional sales manager. He went on to fill various leadership roles, including country manager of Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova, and the Adriatic countries. In 2020, he was appointed GM of Danone Ukraine. Since January 2024, he has also served as VP Sales for Central and Eastern Europe.

“I am honored to take over this new responsibility the very year that Danone Romania marks 25 years of local production at the dairy plant in Bucharest. My objective is to keep investing in Romania and develop the Danone product portfolio […],” Pascu said.

With more than 96,000 employees and products sold in 120 markets, Danone reported sales of EUR 27.6 billion in 2023.

In Romania, Danone acquired the Bucharest dairy plant Miorița in 1996, and started production in 1999. On the local market, the company is present with dairy, plant-based, and infant and specialized nutrition products.

