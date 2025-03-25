Romanian acting president says US decision on potential Visa Waiver delay expected this week

Acting president Ilie Bolojan said he expects a final response from the United States on the potential delay of Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program by the end of the week. The statement came amid reports that the Trump administration is reviewing the country's entry and could delay it due to technical reasons.

"The change in administration has brought a shift in migration policy. President Trump immediately focused on this issue after winning the election. A delay is possible, but Romania has met all the requirements. I believe we will have an answer on this matter by the end of the week," Bolojan said in an interview with Observator Antena 1, quoted by Biziday.ro.

Previously, interior minister Cătălin Predoiu also emphasized that the discussions about a possible delay are not specific to Romania but are part of the Trump administration's broader review of all migration-related programs.

Last week, the Foreign Ministry said there had been no official communication regarding a possible change in Romania's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu confirmed a "temporary delay" in visa-free travel to the US a few days ago, citing the implementation of "technical matters" but without specifying a new timeline.

"The efforts made by the government I lead regarding Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program have achieved an irreversible success for Romanian citizens. Romania has met all technical and political requirements. There is no doubt about it. That is why I urge those who shout from the sidelines and have done nothing for this country to refrain from politically speculating on an issue that is merely a temporary delay related to the implementation of technical matters," Ciolacu wrote in a post on social media on March 21.

The official Visa Waiver Program website has yet to confirm any changes, currently showing that Romania's visa-free travel date is still "to be announced."

Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on January 10. The Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, said at the time that Romanian citizens would be able to travel to the US without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)