No official communication on Visa Waiver timeline change, says Romania’s Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry stated Thursday evening, March 20, that there has been no official communication regarding a possible change in Romania's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program. The statement came amid media reports that the Trump administration is considering postponing Romania's entry.

Hotnews.ro quoted a response from the US Department of Homeland Security saying that it is reassessing Romania's recent designation in the Visa Waiver Program, in line with the Trump administration's focus on national security. This came amid reports from G4media.ro and Stirileprotv.ro suggesting that the US administration is reviewing Romania's inclusion and could delay it by two months due to technical reasons.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) emphasized that Romania remains in direct contact with the US Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the program's implementation.

"There is currently no official communication regarding a change in the timeline for updating the travel authorization system - ESTA," the ministry said. "Romania views the Visa Waiver Program as a security partnership and is confident that its implementation will contribute to border security and the fight against illegal migration."

Romania's ambassador to the US, Andrei Muraru, also reaffirmed that there has been no notification of any modification to the expected March 31 date for lifting tourist visa requirements, News.ro reported. He underscored that Romania has met all security criteria necessary to join the program.

Meanwhile, Ilie Bolojan, the interim president, stated at the end of the European Council summit that "in the coming period, until the end of this month, when this deadline exists, we will have a joint communication from those involved, clearly indicating the date when it will officially take effect."

The official Visa Waiver Program website has yet to confirm any changes, showing that Romania's visa-free travel date is still "to be announced."

Romania was formally designated the 43rd country to join the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) on January 10. The Romanian ambassador to Washington, Andrei Muraru, said at the time that Romanian citizens would be able to travel to the US without the need for a visa starting March 31, 2025.

