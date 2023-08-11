First PE deal financed under the Resilience Facility in Romania

The ACP Group investment fund became a shareholder of the network of medical imaging clinics Medicales, which has five units and ended last year with a turnover of RON 14 million (+12%), Ziarul Financiar reported.

This was the first deal financed by a fund partly funded with money from the Resilience Facility.

AMC V, the fifth fund of ACP Group, received EUR 20mn from the Resilience Facility out of a total budget of EUR 400mn dedicated to private equity and venture capital funds that invest in Romania.

(Photo: Opolja/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com