M&A

First PE deal financed under the Resilience Facility in Romania

11 August 2023

The ACP Group investment fund became a shareholder of the network of medical imaging clinics Medicales, which has five units and ended last year with a turnover of RON 14 million (+12%), Ziarul Financiar reported.

This was the first deal financed by a fund partly funded with money from the Resilience Facility.

AMC V, the fifth fund of ACP Group, received EUR 20mn from the Resilience Facility out of a total budget of EUR 400mn dedicated to private equity and venture capital funds that invest in Romania. 

(Photo: Opolja/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

The ACP Group investment fund became a shareholder of the network of medical imaging clinics Medicales, which has five units and ended last year with a turnover of RON 14 million (+12%), Ziarul Financiar reported.

This was the first deal financed by a fund partly funded with money from the Resilience Facility.

AMC V, the fifth fund of ACP Group, received EUR 20mn from the Resilience Facility out of a total budget of EUR 400mn dedicated to private equity and venture capital funds that invest in Romania. 

(Photo: Opolja/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

1

