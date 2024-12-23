Abracadabra – Secrets of Magic interactive exhibition opens in Bucharest

The Abracadabra – Secrets of Magic interactive exhibition will transform Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni in Bucharest into a magical universe starting December 27, 2024. Running until May 4, 2025, the event offers visitors the opportunity to explore a labyrinth of magic, featuring over 20 interactive attractions and more than 500 live performances by MAGITOT and his friends, who will reveal the secrets behind the art of illusion.

The exhibition features four thematic zones: Courage and Adrenaline, Optical Illusions, Test Your Skills, and Games and Tricks. From iconic tricks like the Fakir's Bed, The Sword Box, Magician's Portal, and Flying Carpet to fun games and skill challenges, the event promises thrills and excitement for visitors of all ages.

In addition, live shows with MAGITOT, the renowned magician who won the originality award at Romania's Got Talent, will bring even more enchantment to the exhibition. Together with other professional magicians, MAGITOT will captivate the audience with high-energy performances that blend illusion with humor.

The exhibition will be open daily from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, except for January 1, 2025, when it will be closed. The last entry will be at 6:00 PM.

Tickets are available online through Arcub.ro, Entertix.ro, and Abracadabrasecretelemagiei.ro, or at the Arcub ticket office.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)