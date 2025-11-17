HR

Ahold Delhaize appoints Xavier Piesvaux as country manager for Romania

17 November 2025

Ahold Delhaize, the owner of the local supermarket chains Mega Image and Profi, has appointed Xavier Piesvaux as country manager for Romania beginning January 1, 2026.

Piesvaux, who was brand president of Mega Image from 2006 to 2015, will return to the country, where he will oversee the expansion of the company’s local brands Mega Image and Profi.

Brand presidents Mircea Moga (Mega Image) and Mihai Spulber (Profi) will report to him going forward, the company said.

As brand president of Mega Image, Xavier Piesvaux led the company’s rapid expansion in Romania. After rejoining Ahold Delhaize in 2017 as brand president of Delhaize Belgium, Piesvaux “revitalized that brand with a strong focus on fresh and healthy products and steered the organization towards a future-proofed business model with a 100% affiliated store network.”

“Romania is one of the most dynamic markets in our portfolio, with a loyal customer base and an appetite for innovation. Our two-brand presence in the country represents significant opportunities for growth,” said Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. “With Xavier’s proven track record and expertise in driving transformational change, we are well-positioned to strengthen our leadership and accelerate our ambitions in Romania in this next phase of growth. I would also like to thank Jesper [Lauridsen] for his remarkable leadership and contributions to our success in the country.”

“I am thrilled to contribute to the acceleration of the sustainable growth of our brands in Romania and am very glad to return to the country to strengthen our leadership position further,” said Xavier Piesvaux.

Dutch-Belgian group Ahold Delhaize completed the takeover of the Romanian grocery retailer Profi from MidEuropa at the beginning of the year, after receiving approval from the Competition Council. The EUR 1.3 billion deal was announced in 2023.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

