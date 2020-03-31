Romania Insider
Romanian producer starts production of respiratory masks for hospitals
31 March 2020
Techtex, part of Taparo group - a Romanian company in western Romania, will start producing FFP2 and FFP2 respiratory face masks to be used in hospitals, News.ro reported.

The company will initially use an imported filtering layer, but it aims to start producing that part locally as well, said minister of economy Virgiul Popescu, who assured the Government would fully support the company in regard to full integration of local production.

As opposed to single use and surgical face masks, the respiratory masks effectively protect those who wear them - while the other types are less efficient and mainly aimed at protecting third parties.

Minister Popescu provided no further details on the type of face masks to be produced at Techtex - but the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) standards indicated for the products (FFP2 and FFP3) suggest that the masks will be respiratory masks - as opposed to the single-use face masks (most common, seen on the streets) and surgical masks (bigger than single-use masks but not much different).

Techtex will reach a production capacity of  500,000 FFP2 masks and 100,000 FFP3 masks per day starting April 15.

The company has already started production at an initial capacity of 150,000 masks (unspecified type) per day. 

(Photo: Cinzia Emilia Pessina | Dreamstime.com)

