First Radisson Blu hotel in Cluj-Napoca set to open next spring

Radisson Blu Cluj, the first five-star hotel under an international brand in Cluj-Napoca, will open in the spring of next year.

Its opening was postponed for a year because of the pandemic crisis that left a strong mark on the hospitality industry.

“Initially, we estimated that the opening would take place earlier, but the uncertainty and problems that arose with the epidemiological situation forced us to adapt the way we work: fewer people on site, divided fronts and much more caution, safety being a priority. Unfortunately, the economic climate was not favorable either. Therefore, we did not consider it appropriate to hurry for an opening this year,” Nina Moldovan, manager of Radisson Blu Cluj, told Ziarul Financiar.

However, she is optimistic about the opening and says that the hotel has already received requests for reservations for groups and events in 2022 and 2023.

Radisson Blu Cluj is developed by Winners Park Invest, a company indirectly controlled by Romanian investor Horia Ciorcila, the president of Banca Transilvania. The total investment amounts to EUR 22 million.

(Photo: Pixabay)

