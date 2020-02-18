Romania Insider
RO-US groups invest EUR 22 mln in fertilizer terminal on the Danube
18 February 2020
Romanian chemical group Interagro in partnership with the US-based fertilizer trader Nitron Group is developing a terminal for the import and export of fertilizers in Zimnicea, a Romanian port on the Danube, under a EUR 22 million investment, Profit.ro announced.

Nitron is Interagro’s main foreign partner.

The imported products will be distributed to Romanian farmers, many of them operating in the southern part of the country close to the terminal.

The exported products can be sold in Bulgaria, Serbia, Hungary, and even Ukraine, by waterways.

The project is reaching its final stage and will be commissioned this year. Initially, it will have an export capacity of 350,000 tonnes and 150,000 tonnes for import. Finally, the export capacity will reach 1 million tonnes in 2022.

As regards the local production capacities, Interagro announced that out of the five fertilizer factories it owns, one is already operating and the other four will be gradually reopened over the next 12 months.

Interagro, controlled by local businessman Ioan Niculae, closed its fertilizer plants more than five years ago and went into insolvency after the price of gas from the domestic production was liberalized.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

